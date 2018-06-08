Woman charged with assault after shooting man on North Tyler Court

A Columbus woman is accused of firing a shot in the ground before shooting a man in the leg at North Tyler Court home, police said Friday.
Dasia Bridges, 20, was charged with one count each of reckless conduct, damage to property second degree, discharge of a firearm on property of another, possession of a firearm or knife during the commission or attempt to commit certain crimes and aggravated assault. She is held in the Muscogee County Jail for an 8 a.m. Saturday hearing in Recorder’s Court.
The victim was transported to Piedmont Columbus Regional Campus for non-life threatening injuries, police said.
Police were called at 4:15 a.m. Friday to the 6300 block of North Tyler Court to check on a shooting. During a domestic dispute, Bridges is accused of firing a shot near the victim before firing a second shot in his right leg.
