Muscogee bus driver died of blunt force trauma in accident

A Muscogee County school bus driver who crashed his vehicle with seven children on Garret Road Monday was the victim of an accidental death, the Muscogee County Coroner’s Office said Wednesday.
Roy Newman, 67, died of blunt-force trauma to the head, torso and extremities, said Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan. “He died from the accident,” the coroner said.
Preliminary results of the autopsy report were released after Newman’s family was notified.
Newman was driving north on Garrett Road near the Jackson Road and Garrett Lake Drive when the bus left the roadway. It traveled 187 feet with the right side on the grass shoulder and crossed the southbound lane of Garrett Road.
The bus went another 202 feet before stopping after crashing into a large tree, Columbus police said in a report.
Newman started working for the school district in 2013 as a bus driver trainee and became a full-time driver in March 2014, MCSD communications director Valerie Fuller said in a news release.
