Second arrest made in March 14 shooting in West Point that wounded two

A second arrest has been made Wednesday in the March 14 West Point shooting on Avenue I that left two people wounded, according to a news release from the West Point Police Department.
Kwmane Marquez Trammell, 25, faces attempted murder, aggravated assault, attempted armed robbery and aggravated battery charges stemming from the incident. He was booked in the Troup County Jail.
Officials with the West Point Police Department and U.S. Marshals Office arrested Trammell after 21-year-old Morquavious Monriqua Brooks was taken into custody on the same charges in May.
Authorities said they responded around 9:57 p.m. March 14 to a robbery in the 1100 block of Avenue I in which a 22-year-old man and woman were shot in a vehicle.
The driver was transported to East Alabama Medical Center Lanier Hospital in Valley, where she was treated for a gunshot wound to the right thigh and released. The 22-year-old passenger was sent to Columbus Midtown Medical Center to be treated for a gunshot wound to the right hand and right side of his face.
The victims were still being treated at the hospital when they reported Trammell and Brooks as their attackers. Police had issued warrants for their arrest and sent out an alert by March 15.
