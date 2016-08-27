Third suspect in Deonn Carter slaying appears in Recorder’s Court

Police are searching for two remaining suspects in the fatal shooting of Deonn Carter after one was arrested late Friday in Columbus, police said.;
Dequoyae Devon Waldon, 22, of Columbus was taken into custody at 11 p.m. at the Muscogee County Jail. He was charged with one count of murder, three counts of burglary, theft by taking and criminal attempted burglary, all felonies.
During an 8 a.m. appearance today in Recorder’s Court , Waldon was advised of his rights and ordered held in the jail for a 9 a.m. Thursday hearing. He was joined by
Travarus Thomas, 20, and Tyquez D. Davis, 18, who were taken into custody on Thursday and each charged with murder.
Police are still seeking Tauron Stepney, 18, and Quamaine Thomas, 18. Three of five suspects are now behind bars in the death of Carter, who was autistic.
Carter, 31, was shot about 9:28 p.m. Aug. 9 at the Britt David apartment complex after he went to mailbox. Police said Carter was beloved by local law enforcement personnel was shot at 5443 Armour Road during an armed robbery.
When Columbus emergency service personnel responded to the shooting, they were shocked to learn that Carter was the victim. As a bagger and stocker at the Piggly Wiggly on River Road, Carter developed a special bond with firefighters and police officers who shop there regularly.
Carter was taken to Midtown Medical Center where he was treated for a gunshot wound to the left leg. Eleven days after the shooting, Carter died of a blood clot on Aug. 20 at 11:41 a.m. in the intensive care unit at the hospital.
The Muscogee County coroner said Carter died of complications from the gunshot wound and he would still be alive if he hadn’t been shot.
Police said the wanted suspects should be considered armed and dangerous.
Hundreds gathered at Cascade Hills Church in Columbus on Friday for Carter’s funeral. With a police escort, the funeral procession was filled with public safety personnel, friends and relatives who turned out to say goodbye to a beloved friend.
