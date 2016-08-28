Burned and beaten Dorothy Dow dies in hospital

Dorothy Dow of Grantville, Ga., beaten and burned during a home invasion at her home, has died at Grady Memorial Hospital in Atlanta.
Her death came Saturday afternoon according to a representative of Claude McKibben & Sons Funeral Home in Hogansville, Ga. which will handle the funeral service. No arrangements have been made yet.
It was on August 4 that the 83-year-old Meriweather County woman was attacked during a home invasion.
According to new reports, Merieweather County Sheriff Chuck Smith said her arms were broken and a flammable liquid poured on her.
Smith said those who attacked her were seeking money.
Five people have been arrested and charged for involvement in the incident.
Smith could not be reached Sunday for details.
