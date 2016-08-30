Nationwide search underway to ID murder victim

A nationwide search is underway to identify a man who was shot to death in Oconee County Saturday night.
Using a forensic sketch, the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office sent the image to Muscogee County Sheriff John Darr to post on his Facebook page. The victim was found about 8:30 p.m. on Fambrough Cemetery Road , about 185 miles north of Columbus in Watkinsville, Ga.
He was described as black, wearing a black t-shirt, black track pants and gray-red athletic shoes. Authorities said the victim had no identification, cell phone, tattoos, marks or any identifying features.
No leads have surfaced after seeking help from the Federal Bureau of Investigation, databases and other Facebook posts, the sheriff’s office said in a post Tuesday.
Anyone with knowledge of the man’s identity should contact Sgt. Kevin Nolley or investigator Vic Green at the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office at 706-769-5665.
