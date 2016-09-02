Man dies after 20th Avenue shooting in Columbus

A 25-year-old man was fatally shot early this morning at a Columbus home in the 4900 block of 20th Ave., Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan said.
The victim, whose name has yet to be released, was pronounced dead at Columbus Midtown Medical Center at 5:12 a.m.
Bryan said the shooting occurred aroud 4:45 a.m. and is being investigated by the Columbus Police Departement’s Robbery/Homicide Unit.
Sarah Robinson: 706-571-8622, @sarahR_92
