Stepfather accused in shooting of man

Columbus police have charged the stepfather in the shooting of Shawn Gentle early today at 4913 20th Avenue.
Gentle, 25, was taken to Midtown Medical Center ‘s emergency room where he was pronounced dead at 5:12 a.m. His body was transported to the crime lab in Decatur for an autopsy.
Late this afternoon, Daniel Kennedy, the stepfather of the Gentle, was charged with murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime. He is held in the Muscogee County Jail for a 9 a.m. Wednesday hearing in Recorder’s Court.
The shooting occurred around 4:45 a.m. and is being investigated by the Columbus Police Department’s Robbery/Homicide Unit. Officers were still on the scene at 10:54 a.m.
