Three murder suspects appear in Recorder’s Court

The last two suspects charged in the Aug. 9 shooting of Deonn Carter and a man accused of shooting his stepson on Friday were in Recorder’s Court Saturday to set formal hearings on the charges.
Judge Michael Joyner set the hearing date for Qumaine Thomas and Tauron Stepney, both 18, for 9 a.m. Thursday.
A day after Shawn Gentile, 25, was fatally shot at 4913 20th Ave., his stepfather Daniel Kennedy, 43, was also in the court at 8 a.m. to face one count each of murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime. He too will return to court at 9 a.m. Thursday.
Stepney was taken into custody on the murder charge at 4:45 p.m. Thursday at the Public Safety Center. Thomas was found at 12:52 p.m. Thursday at a house near the intersection of Doyle Avenue and Forrest Road. In separate cases, Stepney is charged with burglary and violation of probation charges.
The latest arrests bring to five suspects charged in the shooting of Carter . Others charged in the beloved autistic man’s death include Travarus Thomas, 20, Dequoyae Devon Waldon, 22, and Tyquez Davis, 18.
Carter, 31 , was shot during an armed robbery at the Britt David apartment complex , 5443 Armour Road. He died of complications from the gunshot in his left leg 11 days later . A blood clot developed on Aug. 20 while Carter was treated in the intensive care unit at Midtown Medical Center.
He was beloved by local police and firefighters who stopped at the Piggly Wiggly on River Road where Carter was a bagger.
In the second case, the 4:45 a.m. shooting of Gentile inside a house on 20th Avenue remains under investigation. Gentile is the 16th homicide victim in Columbus this year, according to records from the Muscogee County Coroner’s Office. His death came less than two weeks after Carter died.
Comments