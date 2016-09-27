Muscogee County delivers record SAT performance

The Muscogee County School District’s system-wide 2016 SAT performance resulted in its highest composite score to date, matched the state average in math and narrowed the gaps in reading and writing, according to the district’s news release Tuesday night.
Also encouraging for MCSD: During the past five years, the district increased its composite SAT score by 22 points while the state’s average increased by 7 points and the national average decreased by 14 points.
Other highlights for MCSD in the SAT scores for 2016 high school graduates include:
▪ The composite score increased by 16 points this past year, out of a maximum of 2400 points, from 1432 in 2015 to 1448 in 2016 while the state increased by 9 points (from 1450 to 1459) and the nation decreased by 6 points (from 1490 to 1484).
▪ The composite score is the district’s highest since the SAT added the writing section in 2006.
▪ The combined reading and math score (975 out of 1600) is the district’s highest since 2005.
Despite narrowing the gaps, Muscogee County hasn’t surpassed the state average in any of the SAT assessments, and Georgia still lags behind the national averages.
Comparing the 2015 and 2016 SAT scores by section, out of 800 points, MCSD’s reading score increased by 4 points (from 481 to 485) while the state’s increased by 3 points (from 490 to 493) and the nation’s decreased by 1 point (from 495 to 494). MCSD’s math score increased by 9 points (from 481 to 490) while the state’s increased by 5 points (from 485 to 490) and the nation’s decreased by 3 points (from 511 to 508). MCSD’s writing score increased by 3 points (from 470 to 473) while the state’s increased by 1 point (from 475 to 476) and the nation’s decreased by 2 points (from 484 to 482).
Chattahoochee County is the only other local school district that responded to the Ledger-Enquirer’s request and released its 2016 SAT scores. ChattCo’s composite score decreased by 22 points, from 1311 in 2015 to 1289 in 2016. Although its reading score increased by 3 points, from 447 to 450, its math score decreased from 428 to 411 and its writing score decreased from 436 to 428.
The Alabama State Department of Education hasn’t released its SAT scores because its “suite of assessments are aligned with the ACT,” Erica Pippins, the department’s public information specialist, told the Ledger-Enquirer. The ACT is the nation’s other college entrance exam. The L-E reported the local 2016 ACT scores last month.
The SAT changed its format and content earlier this year. The last administration of the former SAT was in January. The first administration of the new SAT was in March. The differences, according to the College Board:
▪ The length was reduced from 171 questions in 225 minutes to 154 questions in 180 minutes (155 questions and 230 minutes with the optional essay).
▪ The sections were reduced from three (reading, math and writing) to two (reading/writing and math).
▪ The former SAT assessed students on general reasoning, a wide range of math skills and understanding texts, and the writing section questions were based on sentences and short paragraphs. The new SAT assesses students on skills and knowledge needed for college and careers, better reflects what students learn in class and asks them to support answers with evidence from a passage of text.
▪ The former SAT included uncommon vocabulary words. The new SAT assesses students on vocabulary words in context, so they can figure out what the words mean from the surrounding content.
▪ The former SAT required an essay. The new SAT makes the essay optional.
▪ The former SAT subtracted points for incorrect answers. The new SAT doesn’t penalizing students for guessing.
Mark Rice: 706-576-6272, @markricele
Comments