$3 million gift to foster art of writing at Columbus State

1:28 Grandparent of Mathews student expresses concerns, empathy after fatal bus crash Pause

3:26 Nadine Moore, leader of the Four Points Parents Association, castigates the Interdenominational Ministerial Alliance and defends Muscogee County School Board member Frank Myers

1:43 Community Foundation presents 2016 Smith Scholarship to Columbus High School student

1:16 Video: Officials break ground for Phenix City STEM center

1:27 Columbus State celebrates completion of Howard Hall renovation project

1:51 Lawyer says client's $22 million hidden in buckets is legit

3:43 Hurricane Matthew: Meet the interpreter for the deaf you've seen on TV

1:20 Work crews remove stolen car from railroad bridge spanning Chattahoochee River

1:33 Church offers blessings for four-legged family members

0:22 Car sits atop railroad bridge over the river