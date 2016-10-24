Public invited to cybersecurity attack simulation at Columbus State

A cybersecurity attack simulation will be conducted at Columbus State University to teach participants how to respond to such a threat.
The Columbus chapter of the Technology Association of Georgia will host the Oct. 25 tabletop exercise, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., in Founders Hall at the Elizabeth Bradley Turner Center on CSU’s main campus.
Admission to the event, part of National Cybersecurity Awareness Month, is $10 per person. Registration is available online at http://bit.ly/TAG_registration.
“Using real world examples, this event will help employees and individuals mitigate the risks of living in a cyber world,” Dee Spivey, director of information security at CSU, said in a news release.
The following experts also are scheduled to speak:
▪ Stan Gatewood, chief information security officer of the Georgia Technology Authority.
▪ Tera Ladner, director of information governance for Columbus-based supplemental insurance company Aflac
▪ Stephen McCamy, senior threat management consultant for Aflac.
After the speakers make their presentations in the morning, followed by lunch and vendor networking from 12:30 to 1:15 p.m., the cyber simulation will be conducted in two groups from 1:15 to 3 p.m., then the review will be conducted from 3-4 p.m.
The event is another example of CSU’s increasing recognition as a source for cybersecurity education. Last year, the National Security Agency and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security designated CSU as a Center of Excellence in Cyber Defense Education. Also last year, Columbus-based credit card and electronic payment processor TSYS donated $4.5 million to CSU to establish the TSYS Cybersecurity Center and Endowment in the TSYS School of Computer Science at CSU’s Turner College of Business.
For more information, call Spivey at 706-507-8137 or the CSU Help Desk at 706-507-8199.
