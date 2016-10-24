Public invited to cybersecurity attack simulation at Columbus State

1:28 Grandparent of Mathews student expresses concerns, empathy after fatal bus crash Pause

3:26 Nadine Moore, leader of the Four Points Parents Association, castigates the Interdenominational Ministerial Alliance and defends Muscogee County School Board member Frank Myers

1:43 Community Foundation presents 2016 Smith Scholarship to Columbus High School student

1:16 Video: Officials break ground for Phenix City STEM center

1:27 Columbus State celebrates completion of Howard Hall renovation project

1:16 Dr. J. Aleem Hud shares how Eugene Thomas is making contributions after prison

0:38 Eugene Thomas discusses the 'comfort' that comes from staying in a gang

0:59 Eugene Thomas talks about growing up in 'School Alley'

2:03 Sideline Superstars: Spencer High’s color guard commander carries on family JROTC tradition

1:44 Red Ribbon Week: Meet Eugene Thomas