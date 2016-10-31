Columbus State ranked No. 1 in GA for online programs; Columbus Tech is No. 7

Columbus State University is No. 1 among Georgia’s four-year schools and Columbus Technical College is No. 7 among the state’s two-year schools in a new ranking of online programs.
AffordableCollegesOnline.org collected and analyzed data from every accredited public or not-for-profit private postsecondary institution in the United States to determine “which colleges offered the most notable balances of academic rigor, student support and affordability for online learning,” according to the website.
To be ranked, an institution must offer at least three online degree programs, and the annual in-state tuition and fees must be less than $5,000 at a two-year school or less than $25,000 at a four-year school. The scoring metrics, according to the website, comprised the following categories:
▪ In-state tuition and fees for undergraduate students.
▪ Number and breadth of online programs.
▪ Student-faculty ratio.
▪ Six-year graduation rate (for four-year schools).
▪ Percentage of beginning, full-time undergraduates receiving scholarship/grant aid from the college.
▪ Average amount of scholarship/grant aid students receive from the college.
▪ Availability of academic/career counseling services.
▪ Availability of job placement services for students and graduates.
▪ Three-year loan default rate.
▪ Peer-Based Value, a proprietary metric that compares the cost of a program to the cost of other programs with the same or a similar qualitative score. It also compares the qualitative score of the program to the score of other programs with the same or similar cost. So the PBV denotes the overall value – the “bang for your buck” – of the school’s online degree.
