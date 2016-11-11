Vote online to help school win national prize and one for yourself

A Muscogee County high school’s automotive program needs help again in another round of online voting to determine the winner of a national contest restoring and customizing a classic Mustang — and one lucky voter will receive a prize valued at $800.
Two months ago, online voters boosted Jordan Vocational High School to victory over 10 semifinalists in the Atlanta Market during the Quaker State Best in Class Challenge. Now, Jordan is one of five finalists out of the 55 total semifinalists competing for the grand prize: having their Mustang shown at a Barrett-Jackson auction, billed as the world’s greatest classic car show, April 6-8 in West Palm Beach, Fla., and being allowed to keep the profit from the sale of their vehicle.
Online voting in the final round runs through Nov. 20. United States residents age 13 or older may vote.
One vote per email address will be accepted each day. Voters may enter a sweepstakes for the chance to win an RC Truck customized by Tommy Pike, owner of Greenville, S.C.-based Tommy Pike Customs.
As finalist, Jordan received a used Ford Mustang, valued at up to $3,000, and $2,000 worth of supplies from AutoZone to restore and customize the vehicle. The other finalists: Charles B. Aycock High School in Pikeville, N.C.; New Trier High School in Winnetka, Ill.; Kearny (N.J.) High School; and Satellite High School in Satellite Beach, Fla.
This year’s judges include Pike and Sung Kang, an actor, producer and car enthusiast, known for “The Fast and the Furious” movies. They are using remote video to judge the finalists.
Robert Harris and Tony Woodard are the teachers in Jordan’s 200-student automotive program. The 11 students they selected to represent Jordan as Team Red Jacket in the contest are Evan Barefield, Jordan Battles, Austin Bedsole, Joseph Camacho, Joseph Craigen, Alejandro Gomez, Dante Lummus, Breanna Price, Jacob Van Eram, Jacob Wilton and Trennie West.
