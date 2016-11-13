School board to vote on program directors

The Muscogee County School Board is expected to vote Monday night on the appointment of a new director of transportation and new project director of the DoDEA Progam.
The meeting is at 6 p.m. in the Muscogee County Public Education Center on Macon Road.
Recommended by superintendent David Lewis for the transporation job is Herbert Hill.
Recommended for project director of the DoDEA program is Darlene Register.
Hill is currently transportation supervisor for the Dekalb County School District and reports to the director. According to MCSD human resources chief Kathy Tennis, Hill is responsible for part of Dekalb’s department, roughly equal to Muscogee’s entire department.
He spent five years at Fort Benning while in the military.
Hill will be the second person Lewis has recommended for the transportation position.
In September, the board, with a 5-0-2 vote, approved John Lyles who resigned the next day saying he had “never experienced such a hostile environment directed towards administration in my professional career.”
Board member John Thomas who did not vote for Lyles said there was conflicting information about Lyles’ employment history.
As project director for the DoDEA program, Register will coordinate and support efforts to assess the needs, build awareness of the resources, and provide possible solutions to military-connected students and their families. She will serve as a nexus between DoDEA, the school campuses, Fort Benning, and the families.
Register has been an educator for 33 years and worked with DoDEA from 2011-2015 as a military student transition consultant. She has served as liason for the military with the MCSD since 2015. The Troy University graduate is a former guidance director at Shaw High School.
In other business:
▪ The board is expected to vote on the reappointment of five members of the Muscogee County Library Board. They are Marion Scott, Kent Ilges, Eddie Evans, Lori Auten and Len Williams.
▪ Board member Frank Myers has requested a discussion of the 2016 Opportunity School District Referendum that was on the Nov. 8 ballot and defeated. The ballot amendment language read: “Shall the Constitution of Georgia be amended to allow the state to intervene in chronically failing public schools in order to improve student performance?”
▪ The board is expected to vote on the transferring of $410,000 from the Fort Middle School new gym project to the Kinnett Stadium expansion.The cost of the Kinnett project will be over the approximately $3.1 millon budget and the Fort project is under budget.
▪ Two people have asked to address the board in the public agenda. They are Chip Johnson and Jim McNeely. The meeting agenda does not say what they wish to speak about.
▪ Students from South Columbus Elementary School will do the Pledge of Allegiance.
Larry Gierer: 706-571-8581, @lagierer
