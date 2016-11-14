These film program grads are qualified for $84K jobs right out of college

Columbus State University conducted the first graduation for his its new film certificate program with a ceremony Monday in the Springer Opera House.
The inaugural graduating class of 13 students is the result of the partnership among CSU, the Springer, the Greater Columbus Chamber of Commerce and the Columbus Convention & Visitors Bureau, according to the university’s news release.
CSU’s On-Set Film Production Certificate Program is part of the Georgia Film Academy and offered through the university’s Department of Communication in collaboration with the Springer.
Along with Clayton State University and Gwinnett Technical College, CSU was one of three sites in the state selected last year to offer the initial semester, this past spring, of the Georgia Film Academy. The academy, a partnership between the University System of Georgia and the Technical College System of Georgia, began as the nation’s only statewide effort to train students to work in the film industry.
“This program is a great example of how Columbus State University is responding to industry needs,” CSU president Chris Markwood said in the news release. “We are proud to have been asked to be one of the first partners in the Georgia Film Academy. My thanks to the faculty and staff who had to work very quickly to ramp up a program that turns out its first ready-to-work graduates.”
Film is considered a $6 billion industry in Georgia, making it the third-largest film production center in the country, directly or indirectly comprising a workforce of more than 100,000, according to CSU. And the industry is expected to grow by 3,000-5,000 jobs within the next five years with an average salary of $84,000, the release says.
Some of the CSU film students already worked on a professional production: the independent movie “Moon Shine Still,” directed by Takashi Doscher and shot in September at Sweet Home Plantatioin in Harris County.
The On-Set Film Production Certificate curriculum totals 18 hours of academic credit and includes an introduction to the film industry, specialized training and hands-on experience in the areas of on-set film production skills, professional equipment and on-set procedures. CSU’s program anticipates graduating 100 students by the end of 2017, according to the release.
