Columbus High student gets highest possible score on ACT

A Columbus High School student has scored the highest possible score on the ACT.
Senior David Pharis, the son of Mark and Christine Pharis, scored a 36.
The ACT consists of tests in English, math, reading and science. It is a standardized test that helps colleges evaluate candidates.
Each test is scored on a scale from 1-36 and a student’s composite score is the average of the four test scores.
Nationally, while the actual number of students earning the top score varies from year to year, on average, less than one-tenth of 1 percent of students who take the ACT earns the top score.
Among test takers in the high school graduating class of 2015, only 1,598 of more than 1.9 million students earned an ACT composite score of 36.
ACT test scores are accepted by all major U.S. colleges.
