Columbus High student gets highest possible score on ACT

1:27 Tompkins defeats Darr for Muscogee County sheriff Pause

1:25 Rev. Joel Alvis talks about First Presbyterian Church television broadcast history

0:53 Family of Peggy Gamble reacts to guilty plea

0:36 Man pleads guilty to murder of Columbus woman

0:54 Historic downtown building gets dramatic remodel

2:06 Meet the chef and owner of Trevioli Artisan Pasta Company

0:48 Recorder's Court:Detective gives details of arresting Angelo Short

1:54 Kerryon Johnson: Offense has to 'hold up its end of the bargain more’

3:00 Seniors bring Ford Model As back on the road