Muscogee County School District improves on performance index 3rd straight year

For the third straight year, the Muscogee County School District has improved its overall score on the scale the state uses to measure public school performance.
According to results the Georgia Department of Education released Thursday, MCSD scored a 70.5 on the 100-point College and Career Ready Performance Index in 2016, improving by 1.5 points from 2015.
Unlike previous years since its inception in 2012, the formula to calculate the CCRPI didn’t change from 2015 to 2016, Georgia Department of Education chief communications officer Matt Cardoza told the Ledger-Enquirer.
MCSD also closed its gap with the state average and continued to outperform in improvement and overall score the school districts in Georgia’s other second-tier cities, which have similar size and demographics.
The state’s average CCRPI score decreased by 1.9 points, from 75.5 in 2015 to 73.6 in 2016. Bibb County (Macon) increased by 0.6 points, from 60.8 to 61.4; Chatham County (Savannah) decreased by 0.9 points, from 65.4 to 64.5; Richmond County (Augusta) decreased by 4.5 points, from 62.4 to 57.9.
The CCRPI combines state-mandated annual data into one number to determine and communicate how well public schools are doing. The index comprises three main factors adding up to 100 points:
▪ Achievement 50 points.
▪ Progress 40 points.
▪ Achievement Gap 10 points.
Achievement is based on standardized test scores and graduation rate. Progress is determined by Student Growth Percentile, defined as improvement compared to other students with similar prior achievement. Achievement Gap compares the achievement of a school’s bottom 25 percent of students with the state average on standardized tests.
Schools also may receive a maximum of 10 Challenge Points, accounting for the percentage of students who are economically disadvantaged, English learners or disabled. Challenge Points also may be awarded for participation in college and career readiness programs that exceed expectations.
CCRPI SCORES
This chart shows the College and Career Ready Performance Index scores for 2015 and 2016 and the difference between the two years.
System
2015
2016
+/-
Muscogee County (Columbus)
69.0
70.5
+1.5
Bibb County (Macon)
60.8
61.4
+0.6
Chatham County (Savannah)
65.4
64.5
-0.9
Richmond County (Augusta)
62.4
57.9
-4.5
State average
75.5
73.6
-1.9
