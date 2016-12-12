Muscogee County School Board approves two new principals

The Muscogee County School Board during Monday evening’s meeting unanimously approved superintendent David Lewis’ recommendations to hire two new principals.
Starting next semester, Aetavia Williams will be the new principal of Davis Elementary School and Katrina Collier-Long will lead Reese Road Leadership Academy. Williams has been assistant principal at North Columbus Elementary School since 2014. Collier has been assistant principal at Fort Middle School since 2010.
Williams is replacing Carla Henry, who is scheduled to retire Jan. 1. Collier-Long is replacing Amy Parker, who was transferred to Eagle Ridge Academy, where she was an assistant principal. Parker replaced Joanna Culbreth, who requested and was granted a transfer from principal of Eagle Ridge to a teacher coach position in the Title IIA program, which helps districts improve the quality of their educators. Jeanella Pendleton, who had retired as Reese Road principal, came back to lead Reese Road during the interim.
Williams has been an educator for 18 years. According to her resume, her other positions in MCSD have been shared academic coach between Gentian Elementary School and Reese Road from 2010-14 and teacher at Mathews Elementary from 1998-2010. She earned a specialist’s degree add-on in educational leadership from Columbus State University in 2014, a specialist’s degree in elementary education from CSU in 2011, a master’s degree in elementary education from Troy University-Phenix City in 2008 and a bachelor’s degree in early childhood education from CSU in 1998.
Collier-Long has been an educator for nine years. According to her resume, her other positions have been MCSD special education teacher from 2007-10 and secretary/bookkeeper in the Phenix City Schools. She also has worked in the banking industry, including positions at Columbus Bank and Trust from 2002-04, First Union Bank 2000-02 and Phenix Girard Bank 1996-2000. She is pursuing a doctorate in administrative leadership for teaching and learning from Walden University. She earned a specialist’s degree in educational leadership from Georgia College & State University in 2011, a master’s degree in special education from Columbus State University in 2010, a bachelor’s degree in human services from Troy University in 2007 and an associate’s degree in business from Troy University in 2006.
Mark Rice: 706-576-6272, @markricele
Comments