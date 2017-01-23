Trailblazer aerospace engineer Nelda K. Lee to speak at Columbus Technical College graduation

Nelda K. Lee, a member of the State of Alabama Engineering Hall of Fame, will be the speaker at the Columbus Technical College graduation ceremony Thursday night in the Columbus Civic Center.
An estimated 500 students have qualified for graduation.
The ceremony is at 7 p.m.
An Auburn University graduate, Lee, an aerospace engineer, is the former senior manager for the test and evaluation business division of the Boeing Company.
According to the Hall of Fame, she joined Heritage McDonnell Douglas Corporation when few women worked in the aviation industry. She was instrumental in the design, development and testing of a number of aircraft during her career .
She was the first woman to fly an F-15, the U.S. Air Force’s premier tactical combat aircraft.
Larry Gierer: 706-571-8581, @lagierer
