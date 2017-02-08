‘Alternative lunches’ cause complaints in Muscogee County School District

The Muscogee County School District has responded to complaints about students being given an “alternative lunch” when they don’t have enough money in their account to pay for their meal.
MCSD communications director Valerie Fuller didn’t have statistics available Wednesday to put the problem in perspective, but she acknowledged in an email to the Ledger-Enquirer there are “concerns about misconceptions that need to be addressed based on facts.”
When students in the lunch line reach the cashier and are told they don’t have enough money to pay for their hot meal, they are given an alternative lunch, which consists of a sandwich (a peanut butter and jelly sandwich or a cheese sandwich), a fruit and milk, Fuller said.
That’s because MCSD’s $20 million school nutrition program is federally funded, separate from the school district’s budget, and “cannot operate in the red,” she said.
Parents and guardians are notified when their child’s account is deficient, Fuller said.
“The school nutrition program cannot assume a debt,” she said. “The meals must be reimbursed.”
“Student account information is available to cashiers as they come through the meal line,” Fuller said. “They are notified discretely that there is an account balance and that an alternative meal is available. Of course the meal that was originally given would not be reused for another student unless it was a pre-packaged, non-opened item.
“Students are not penalized, nor intentionally called out or embarrassed by staff. Alternative lunches are provided when balances are outstanding. School administrators, teachers and staff work together to identify students who may be in need or eligible for potential free lunches throughout the year. Parents can apply at any time throughout the school year if their circumstances change.”
Thirty-eight of MCSD’s 53 schools qualify for school-wide free lunch, meaning every student at that school may receive a free meal regardless of their family’s income.
These 15 MCSD schools don’t meet the criteria so they don’t offer free meals to every student: Blanchard, Britt David, Clubview, Double Churches, Eagle Ridge, Mathews, Midland and North Columbus elementary schools; Aaron Cohn, Blackmon Road, Midland and Veterans Memorial middle schools; Columbus, Northside and Shaw high schools. But students at those schools may qualify individually for free or reduced-priced meals if their parents or guardians apply.
MCSD is accepting donations from folks who want to help students with deficient accounts pay for their meals, Fuller said.
“There are generous people in our community and all are appreciated,” she said. “School Nutrition would work with school administrators to identify those students that need assistance. However, ultimately, it is the responsibility of the parent or guardian to bring the account current.”
Fuller hasn’t answered the Ledger-Enquirer’s question asking whether any policy change might have prompted these complaints now.
Mark Rice: 706-576-6272, @markricele
