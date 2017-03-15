If you care about alternative education in Muscogee, you might want to attend

The Muscogee County School District announced Wednesday a specially called school board work session for Thursday at 5 p.m. to hear the administration present a proposed plan to revise alternative education programs in the district.
No information was available about the plan or why the administration called for the work session with a one-day notice.
MCSD communications director Valerie Fuller said in the news release, “For more information, attend the meeting, or contact communications@muscogee.k12.ga.us following the special work session.”
The Ledger-Enquirer, however, didn’t wait to seek more information. Muscogee County School Board secretary Karen Jones, who also is superintendent David Lewis’ assistant, told the L-E Wednesday afternoon that she doesn’t have access to the proposal yet and doesn’t know why the work session was called with a one-day notice.
Then in a text message, Lewis told the L-E, “For well over a year, staff and I have been working to research, plan and develop this proposal at a cost that our district can afford. In speaking with Board leadership and based upon a majority of responding board members, it was determined that a special called work session focused solely on the details of this comprehensive proposal was preferable due to the length of the presentation that is anticipated to be an hour and a half to two hours.”
Asked which programs will be discussed and why the urgency of a one-day notice, Lewis hasn’t responded. The L-E is trying to reach board members for an explanation.
The board conducted its monthly work session Monday and is scheduled to gather for its monthly meeting March 27 at 6 p.m., one week later than usual because of spring break.
Monday also was when MCSD and seven other defendants were sued for $25 million in a personal injury complaint. The lawsuit was filed in Muscogee County State Court on behalf of the Lawanda Thomas, the mother of Montravious Thomas, whose right leg was amputated below the knee after a contracted behavioral specialist allegedly body-slammed the 13-year-old boy multiple times Sept. 12 in the Edgewood Student Services Center. Edgewood houses the alternative education program called AIM, which serves students who violate the district’s discipline code and are temporarily removed from their assigned school. Edgewood also houses the dropout recovery program called Catapult Academy.
MCSD’s other alternative education programs are the St. Elmo Center for the Gifted and the Woodall Program, which serves students with severe emotional or behavioral disorders. The Woodall Center is among the nine out of 24 facilities in the Georgia Network for Educational and Therapeutic Support that the state determined last year to be unfit for those programs. The MCSD board unanimously approved in August the superintendent’s recommendation to transfer the Woodall Program to Davis Elementary School, complying with the state’s order to immediately move those students from the Woodall Center because it was declared unsafe and unhealthy.
So, absent further explanation, if you care about any of these alternative programs, you might want to be in the board room at the Muscogee County Public Education Center when this work session starts.
Mark Rice: 706-576-6272, @markricele
Comments