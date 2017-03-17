National champion high school automotive program seeking donations

Members of the national champion Jordan Vocational High School automotive program are raising money to help pay for their trip to West Palm Beach, Fla., for the Barrett-Jackson auction, April 6-8, when the classic Mustang they rebuilt to win the Quaker State “Best in Class Challenge” will go to the highest bidder and the profit will benefit the program.
The car is on display through March 26 at Peachtree Mall, where program members are showing folks the result of their hard work, sharing their triumphant story and collecting donations.
Robert Harris and Tony Woodard are the teachers in Jordan’s 200-student automotive program. Local auto shop owner Mike Young of Safety 1st Collision is the professional consultant, allowed for each team. The students representing Jordan as Team Red Jacket in the contest are Austin Bedsole, Joseph Camacho, Fred Cofer, Joseph Craigen, Alejandro Gomez, Dante Lummus, Breanna Price, Jacob Van Erem, Jacob Wilton and Trennie West.
Click on this story later today for comments from program members and more details about their victory.
