Superintendent opens gathering to public after board member’s accusation

0:57 Columbus, Phenix City weather for March 26 from WRBL'S Carmen Rose Pause

1:49 Gen. Ulysses S. Grant visits the National Civil War Naval Museum and

0:54 Holly Wait talks about RiverBlast

0:42 FBI makes arrest in identity theft case

1:53 Looking for a job? You'll want to watch this first

0:44 Meet a member of Drumline Live

2:39 Jarrett Stidham on being Auburn's starter: 'That's why I came here'

1:45 National Puppy Day: Puddin' Pop goes from stray to Puppy Bowl superstar

1:08 Two more suspects in 5 Corner Lotto murder appear in Recorders Court