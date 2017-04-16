Rane $12 million donation to create Auburn culinary science center

The family of James W. “Jimmy” Rane is donating $12 million to create a new culinary science center at Auburn University.
According to a report by Beth Smith on the school website, the Auburn University Board of Trustees approved the naming of the facility as the Tony and Libba Rane Culinary Science Center in honor of Rane’s parents.
Plans for the new facility, to be located adjacent to The Hotel at Auburn University and Dixon Conference Center, include a restaurant, teaching and demonstration kitchens, a beverage appreciation center, a terrace and rooftop function space and a premier spa. The building also will house meeting and board rooms, hotel rooms, suites and luxury apartments.
"Not only will the center’s facilities provide our students with unparalleled opportunities for hands-on lessons and demonstrations in culinary arts and luxury accommodations from the best in the industry, but it also will provide guests with an immersion in hospitality that is second to none," said College of Human Sciences Dean June Henton in the school report.
Rane’s father, Anthony "Tony" J. Rane, was the son of Italian immigrants, a World War II veteran, an entrepreneur and a businessman. He enjoyed a diverse career, owning several restaurants, retail stores and hotel franchises.
Jimmy Rane, who serves as a member and former president pro tempore of the Auburn University Board of Trustees, graduated from Auburn in 1968 with a bachelor’s degree in business administration. He also earned a doctor of jurisprudence from Samford University in 1971. Rane owned a private law practice until 1986 and served as a district judge in Henry County, Alabama, from 1973-77. He founded Great Southern Wood Preserving, Inc. in 1970 and has since established the company as the nation’s leading manufacturer of pressure-treated pine. He currently serves as the company’s chairman, president and chief executive officer.
