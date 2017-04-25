Education

April 25, 2017 10:54 AM

U.S. News & World Report 2017 rankings put Columbus High No. 1 in Georgia

By Mark Rice

mrice@ledger-enquirer.com

Columbus High School is the No. 1 public high school in Georgia, according to the 2017 U.S. News & World Report Best High Schools rankings released Tuesday.

Columbus High’s rankings of No. 1 in Georgia and No. 83 in the nation conclude a steady climb to the top of the state the past several years, although it slipped a few spots nationally this past year. It was No. 5 in the state and No. 202 in the nation in 2013, then No. 4 in the state and No. 104 in the nation in 2014, then No. 3 in the state and No. 85 in the nation in 2015, then No. 2 in the state and No. 80 in the nation in 2016.

Click on this story later today for a complete report, including the rankings of other local schools.

Mark Rice: 706-576-6272, @markricele

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

REACH scholarship to make college dreams reality

REACH scholarship to make college dreams reality 1:37

REACH scholarship to make college dreams reality
Grandparent of Mathews student expresses concerns, empathy after fatal bus crash 1:28

Grandparent of Mathews student expresses concerns, empathy after fatal bus crash
Nadine Moore, leader of the Four Points Parents Association, castigates the Interdenominational Ministerial Alliance and defends Muscogee County School Board member Frank Myers 3:26

Nadine Moore, leader of the Four Points Parents Association, castigates the Interdenominational Ministerial Alliance and defends Muscogee County School Board member Frank Myers

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos