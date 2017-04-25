U.S. News & World Report 2017 rankings put Columbus High No. 1 in Georgia

Columbus High School is the No. 1 public high school in Georgia, according to the 2017 U.S. News & World Report Best High Schools rankings released Tuesday.
Columbus High’s rankings of No. 1 in Georgia and No. 83 in the nation conclude a steady climb to the top of the state the past several years, although it slipped a few spots nationally this past year. It was No. 5 in the state and No. 202 in the nation in 2013, then No. 4 in the state and No. 104 in the nation in 2014, then No. 3 in the state and No. 85 in the nation in 2015, then No. 2 in the state and No. 80 in the nation in 2016.
