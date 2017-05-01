Muscogee County School District announces 2017 First-Year Teacher of the Year

Gentian Elementary School special-education teacher Colleen Tighe is the Muscogee County School District’s 2017 First-Year Teacher of the Year.
She was selected out of 241 new classroom teachers MCSD hired this school year, said Lorrie Watt, the district’s executive director of curriculum and instruction.
Principals made recommendations based on the following requirements:
▪ Classroom performance
▪ Original and innovative ideas and approaches to teaching
▪ Initiative and motivation
▪ Willingness to share
▪ Knowledge of content
▪ Communication skills
▪ Passion and enthusiasm
▪ Cooperation as a team member
▪ Improvement in student achievement
▪ Use of technology
▪ Rapport with students, staff and parents
▪ Contributions to the school and community.
The selection committee read the applications and visited the classrooms of the finalists, Watt said.
Gentian principal Jessica Burnett described Tighe’s classroom not as a group of students with a teacher but as a family, Watt told the Muscogee County School Board during the April meeting.
“She states one of her most impressive qualities is how quickly and effectively Mrs. Tighe has mastered the art of finding the perfect balance between setting limits and showing positive affection to the students,” Watt said.
Tighe has created a learning environment in which her special-needs students with various disabilities “have become more independent, are making individual gains, are kind to each other and interact respectfully,” Watt said.
Even during meals and recess, Tighe uses opportunities “to teach vital social skills and engage in meaningful conversations,” Watt said. “Learning does not stop at the classroom door.”
Tighe’s teaching motto, Watt said, is, “Don’t make your student fit the program; make the program fit the student.”
Mark Rice: 706-576-6272, @markricele
Comments