Britt David principal retiring, marrying college friend after reconnecting

Britt David Magnet Academy will have a new principal next school year.
Clara Davis announced her retirement, effective June 30, to the faculty at a meeting Monday afternoon. In an emailed interview Tuesday with the Ledger-Enquirer, she explained why she is retiring now.
“I had every intention of retiring after six more years,” Davis said. “However, as the old Yiddish adage says, ‘Man plans, and God laughs!’ In the past year, I have reconnected with a friend from college after over 40 years, and we plan to be married and live in Lookout Mountain, Ga.”
Here’s that reconnection story:
“We have a mutual friend who lives in Columbus,” Davis said. “I ran into his ex while getting my nails done and happened to ask about Chris. She told me his wife had died of cancer months ago. After telling her how much Chris and I used to laugh together, she suggested I call him but I did not feel right doing that. She gave him my number and he called a month or so later. We talked on the phone for about five months before deciding to meet for supper in Atlanta. We’ve never stopped seeing each other.”
Asked how she feels about the decision to retire, its pros and cons, Davis said, “The decision was easy in the light of these and only these circumstances. I believe God provided the Britt David principal position for me, and I have been grateful and humbled to serve in that capacity for the past five years.
“However, I also believe He is also opening a new chapter in my life with the blessing of my new relationship. Of course, the bittersweet part is missing the children and the many friends here.”
Her retirement plans include family time, church involvement, travel, gardening, reading and enjoying the outdoors.
Davis has worked for 20 years in the Muscogee County School District – four positions lasting five years each. Before becoming principal of Britt David, she was assistant principal at Eagle Ridge Academy and a teacher at Britt David and Johnson Elementary School.
MCSD superintendent David Lewis told the L-E in an email Tuesday, "Ms. Davis has been a true champion for the Britt David Magnet Academy community. She built upon the excellent foundation established when the school became a district-wide magnet and has continued to enhance its reputation as evidenced by its stellar reputation in the community and throughout the state. I particularly appreciate her commitment to ensuring a well-rounded education through her support for the visual and performing arts."
As for hiring Davis’ replacement, Lewis said in the email, "Since I just learned of the impending vacancy yesterday, it is too early to name a successor. We are currently working to identify those characteristics and attributes that the next principal should possess to successfully lead this great community asset forward."
For the second straight year, Britt David is the only MCSD school to be honored by the Georgia Governor’s Office of Student Achievement with awards in the Highest Performing and Greatest Gains categories. Britt David also is one of only six schools in the state to earn platinum awards, the highest level, in both categories this year.
Britt David is MCSD’s only total magnet school for grades K-5, meaning all of its students must apply to be admitted and must continue to meet elevated academic and behavioral standards or risk being returned to their zoned school.
But even with its advantage as a magnet school, Britt David is among the nearly two-thirds of MCSD schools considered by the Georgia Department of Education to be 2016 Beat the Odds Schools by earning a College and Career Ready Performance Index score better than the state’s formula predicted, based on demographics.
Britt David’s 2016 CCRPI is 105.1 on the 100-point scale. Schools may receive a maximum of 10 Challenge Points, accounting for the percentage of students who are economically disadvantaged, English learners or disabled. Challenge Points also may be awarded for participation in college and career readiness programs that exceed expectations.
According to the GaDOE March 2 enrollment count, Britt David has 566 students, including 46 percent white, 23 percent Asian, 20 percent black, 5 percent Hispanic, 4 percent mixed race and 1 percent American Indian. According to the GOSA student subgroup report for 2015-16, the latest school year available, 16 percent of Britt David’s students were economically disadvantaged and 8 percent had a disability.
Note: The wife of this article’s author is the secretary at Britt David.
