Another chance to hear, speak about controversial alternative education proposal

The Southern Anti-Racism Network will conduct its second public forum about the Muscogee County School District’s controversial proposal to hire Camelot Education, a private, for-profit company based in Austin, Texas, to run three alternative education programs for $6.4 million annually.
Thursday’s forum is scheduled to start at 5 p.m. in the North Columbus Public Library, 5689 Armour Road.
Camelot chief strategy officer Ray Rodriguez and Debra Singley, principal of the Camelot Therapeutic Day School of the Quad Cities in Moline, Ill., are expected to attend so they can answer questions about Camelot and its programs, SARN regional director Theresa El-Amin told the Ledger-Enquirer.
The Muscogee County School Board voted 5-3 April 10 to table superintendent David Lewis’ recommendation for three months to give the public more time to understand the proposal and form a community advisory group. One month later, that group hasn’t been announced.
