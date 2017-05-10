Here’s how clean each public school is in Columbus during 2016-17

Which schools are the cleanest and which schools are the dirtiest in the Muscogee County School District? This year’s results are here.
MCSD has three inspectors who use a standardized scoresheet to evaluate the cleanliness of each school, operations chief David Goldberg told the Ledger-Enquirer. According to their reports, St. Elmo Center for the Gifted is the district’s cleanest school building with an average monthly score of 97 on the 100-point scale, and Georgetown Elementary School is the dirtiest with an 82.6.
The following ratings are based on the average monthly scores during the 2016-17 school year, from August through April:
90 or better
Elementary schools: Downtown 96.2, South Columbus 94.1, Key 93.9, Allen 93.6, Johnson 92.3, Britt David 91.4, Wesley Heights 91.3, Dawson 91.2, Davis 90.6.
Middle schools: Midland 93.6, Aaron Cohn 92.9, Double Churches 91, Fort 90.1.
High schools: Carver 93.8, Early College 90.8.
Centers: St. Elmo 97, Woodall 95.2, Edgewood 92.2.
80 or better
Elementary schools: Gentian 89.9, St. Marys Road 89.9, Fox 89.7, North Columbus 89.7, Lonnie Jackson 89.2, Clubview 89, Dimon 88.9, Double Churches 88.9, Waddell 88.9, Hannan 88.7, Reese Road 88.6, Forrest Road 88.3, Martin Luther King Jr. 88.2, Dorothy Height 87.9, Eagle Ridge 87.8, Midland 87.7, River Road 86.9, Rigdon Road 86.6, Mathews 86.4, Wynnton 86.2, Brewer 85.2, Blanchard 84.4, Georgetown 82.6.
Middle schools: Veterans Memorial 87.8, Blackmon Road 87.4, East Columbus 86.8, Eddy 86, Arnold 85.2, Baker 85.1, Richards 84.1, Rothschild 83.7.
High schools: Jordan 88.8, Hardaway 87.4, Northside 86.8, Spencer 84.1, Columbus 83.4, Kendrick 83.3, Shaw 83.1.
Last year’s scores
