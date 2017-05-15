School board member, Columbus residents on bus trip to tour Camelot campus

1:37 REACH scholarship to make college dreams reality Pause

2:49 Two Columbus schools see a double-digit increase in CCRPI

1:52 1,700 pounds of crawfish at the Frogtown Hollow Jam prepared the Louisiana way

2:14 Columbus State seniors share their thoughts on what it takes to graduate from college - and it's mostly coffee

0:57 Columbus, Phenix City weather for May 15 from WRBL's Carmen Rose

3:43 Defendant takes witness stand and claims self-defense in fatal shooting

1:40 School heroes explain how they helped save student's life

2:06 Mothers Day holds new meaning for Lindsay Ellis

1:38 Bradley Company breaks ground on major riverfront development project