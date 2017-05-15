Muscogee County School Board rejects plan to hire Camelot Education

After an hour of another passionate debate about the best way to provide alternative education, the Muscogee County School Board ended two months of public argument and, in a split decision with a one-vote margin, rejected superintendent David Lewis’ recommendation to hire Camelot Education, a private, for-profit company based in Austin, Texas, for $6.4 million annually.
In the 4-5 vote Monday night, supporting the plan were board chairwoman Pat Hugley Green of District 1, Naomi Buckner of District 4, Laurie McRae of District 5 and Cathy Williams of District 7. Voting against the plan were vice chairwoman and countywide representative Kia Chambers, John Thomas of District 2, Vanessa Jackson of District 3, Mark Cantrell of District 6 and Frank Myers of District 8.
Following the meeting, Lewis told the Ledger-Enquirer, “I’m very sorry for the students and the teachers that I think would have benefited from the program. But this is part of the process, and we move on.”
Asked why he thinks his plan didn’t generate enough support, Lewis said, “There was a lot of misinformation, a lot of people who didn’t really understand or comprehend or don’t know some of the situations our teachers and students are in.”
Asked whether he could have done anything differently to get his proposal passed, Lewis said, “You always reflect on that, but the short answer is no. I think the staff did diligent research on the situation for 18 months, based on some of the needs we saw and based on my initial recommendation report. So I think we did a very comprehensive review. We provided opportunity for people who wanted to know and wanted to learn and wanted to have questions answered. I think we provided multiple opportunities for that to be done.”
The 5-3 vote April 10 to table superintendent Lewis’ recommendation to hire Camelot included the promise to form a community advisory committee, which would further explore the Muscogee County School District’s options to solve the problem that both sides of this proposal agree should be addressed: MCSD must change the way it educates students with severe emotional or behavioral problems, severe discipline violations and those who are over-age and under-credited.
Williams is the only representative who accepted the invitation to visit Camelot schools in Chicago or Pensacola. Lisa Jenkins, whose son has autism, accompanied Williams to Chicago and was among the 18 citizens who traveled to Pensacola. She urged the board during the public agenda to not vote on the superintendent’s recommendation now but to keep the issue tabled and follow through on the promise to establish a community advisory committee.
Lewis, whom the board hired in July 2013 from Polk County, Fla., where he was an associate superintendent, has said he and his chief administrators have studied this issue for about 1½ years. They concluded that MCSD didn’t have enough specially trained staff and enough money to provide the alternative education students deserve.
