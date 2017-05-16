58-year-old janitor cleans CSU Friday night then walks across stage with degree next day

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:29 Camelot Academy student says alternative school turned around his life Pause 1:37 REACH scholarship to make college dreams reality 2:14 Columbus State seniors share their thoughts on what it takes to graduate from college - and it's mostly coffee 2:16 Retiring principal tells story of her funniest moment at school 3:03 Mat Swift to retire from W.C Bradley Company 3:43 Defendant takes witness stand and claims self-defense in fatal shooting 1:14 Columbus firefighters respond to explosion and fire at business 1:38 Bradley Company breaks ground on major riverfront development project 1:51 How 16-year-old Spring Hill student was killed by caffeine 2:42 Three caffeinated beverages are said to have killed 16-year-old Davis Cripe Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

twitter email Gary Freeman finally received his college degree this past weekend after attending classes for the past eight years. Freeman has worked as a janitor for Columbus State University for the past nine years and said it was "awesome" and "wonderful" to compete his goal. Chuck Williams chwilliams@ledger-enquirer.com

