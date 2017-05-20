Promise of Columbus Scholars comes to fruition with graduation

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:37 REACH scholarship to make college dreams reality Pause 2:14 58-year-old CSU janitor reflects on finally receiving college degree 1:36 Columbus High senior Genesis Cooper is named the 2017 Smith Scholar 2:10 Father fears he won't know full details of son's death after suspect killed 2:02 Making his debut at Rio Paralympics, Staff Sgt. John Joss shoots for gold 3:03 Eighteen women graduate One Station Unit Training at Fort Benning and join the ranks as infantrymen 0:23 Raw Video: Pacelli High graduates toss their caps into the air 2:26 Columbus, Phenix City area weather for May 20 from WRBL's Bob Jeswald 2:26 Columbus Regional Health breaks ground on emergency center at Northside Medical Center 1:38 Bradley Company breaks ground on major riverfront development project Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email Jordan High senior Royale Lampley lives in a tough neighborhood, but with guidance from his mentor Ben Holden and the Columbus Scholars program, he will graaduate high school and is looking ahead to college and a career that will allow him to 'give back' to the community. Robin Trimarchi The Ledger-Enquirer

Jordan High senior Royale Lampley lives in a tough neighborhood, but with guidance from his mentor Ben Holden and the Columbus Scholars program, he will graaduate high school and is looking ahead to college and a career that will allow him to 'give back' to the community. Robin Trimarchi The Ledger-Enquirer