Special education, Georgia Milestones results lead school board work session agenda

The Muscogee County School Board is expected to receive an overview of special education programming in the school district at a work session Monday night.
The work session begins at 5 p.m. in the Muscogee County Public Education Center on Macon Road.
The overview being presented Monday is the first of a series to be presented by the board.
In other business:
▪ The board will hear a summary presentation which will provide direct results of the Spring 2017 Georgia Milestones Assessment results.
▪ The board will receive information on neighborhood after-school programs, specifically, community study halls in the both the Warren Williams Homes and Elizabeth F. Canty Homes. The community study halls are designed to prevent or reduce juvenile delinquency.
▪ The board will consider a memorandum of understanding with local law enforcement agencies which establishes the roles of law enforcement and school employees in school disciplinary matters.
▪ Superintendent David Lewis is recommending John Franco to be assistant principal at Columbus High School. He has been a special education teacher at Hardaway High School since 2009.
▪ Lewis is expected to present his choices for director of internal audit and director of communications but no names were given in the board agenda.
▪ The board is to receive an update on tax revenue receipts with the school district. In anticipation of delayed billing of tax revenue receipts, the administration is seeking direction from board members in regards to a tax anticipation note.
▪ The board will receive reports from the Columbus Museum and Chattahoochee Regional Libraries, as well, as a status report on school district construction.
▪ The annual superintendent evaluation and its timeline will be addressed by board members. According to the agenda, the annual evaluation is primarily for the purpose of improving educational performance, professional growth and strengthening the working relationship between the board and superintendent.
▪ Four people has asked to address the board in the public agenda. Those are Antonio Carter, Mori Swafford, Michelle Dovishaw and Sara Harp. No information was given on the subject matter.
