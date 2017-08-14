Columbus State University Coca-Cola Space Science Center executive director speaks with the Ledger-Enquirer after his lecture Aug. 3, 2017, in the Columbus Public Library. Mark Rice mrice@ledger-enquirer.com
Education

Harris County School District announces how it will deal with solar eclipse

By Mark Rice

mrice@ledger-enquirer.com

August 14, 2017 3:12 PM

Harris County's elementary schools and Creekside School (grades 5-6) will dismiss 30 minutes later than usual on Aug. 21 as a safety precaution during the solar eclipse, superintendent Jimmy Martin told the Ledger-Enquirer in an email Sunday night.

“Our high school and middle school students will dismiss at their regularly scheduled times,” Martin said. “It is our hope to utilize the solar eclipse as an educational opportunity and keep our students safe as we transport them home.”

The school districts in Muscogee and Chattahoochee counties announced Friday their procedures for the solar eclipse. Phenix City Schools announced its procedures Monday.

Mark Rice: 706-576-6272, @markricele

