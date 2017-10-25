Ex Muscogee County School District assistant principal dies at 42

Beloved educator John “Pepper” Spurlock Jr., who finished 16 years at East Columbus Magnet Academy as assistant principal, died Friday at Midtown Medical Center, according to his obituary. He was 42.
No cause of death was given. Muscogee County School District human resources chief Kathy Tessin told the Ledger-Enquirer in August 2016 that Spurlock left ECMA to deal with a medical issue.
The condolences shared on the Ledger-Enquirer’s website show the positive impact Spurlock made.
“He was a great man, and I enjoyed working alongside of John,” wrote Terri Massa, assistant principal at Georgetown Elementary School, which is adjacent to ECMA.
“Mr. Spurlock was a cool assistant principal, and he was super nice and fun,” wrote Dahnavia Austin of Columbus.
Bryanna Jackson of Columbus wrote, “RIP Best Teacher Ever!!!”
Pat and Ronnie Fowler of Fortson wrote, “He was loved by so many!”
Lynn Romeo of Columbus wrote, “I will always think of Pepper when I hear, ‘I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith.’ 2 Tim 4:7.”
According to his obituary and his resume, Spurlock grew up in Fortson and graduated from Grace Christian School of Columbus in 1993. He earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from the University of Georgia in 1998, a master’s degree in middle grades science and social studies from Columbus State University in 2004, a specialist’s degree in educational leadership from CSU in 2007 and a doctorate in educational leadership from Valdosta State University in 2014.
Spurlock started his career in 1999 at Harris County Carver Middle School. He taught seventh-grade science and language arts. He was head coach of the wrestling and freshman baseball teams and an assistant coach for the football and varsity baseball teams.
In 2001, Spurlock moved to ECMA, where he taught sixth-grade social studies before becoming assistant principal in 2008. He was head wrestling coach at adjacent Kendrick High School (2001-06), and at ECMA he was head boys basketball coach (2006-07), wrestling club sponsor (2004-07), head track coach (2006), assistant track coach (2004-05) and assistant football coach (2001-07). He also started and sponsored the school’s Fellowship of Christian Athletes club.
In the community, Spurlock served as a deacon, musician and youth leadership team member at Piney Grove Baptist Church in Fortson, a volunteer coach for Upward Basketball and a Georgia High School Association baseball umpire and wrestling referee.
Spurlock is survived by: his wife, Traci, and his son, Whitt, of Columbus; his parents, John F. Spurlock, Sr. (Brenda) of Phenix City and Patricia A. Polk (Charles) of Mableton, Ga.; his maternal grandmother, Sarah Alexander of Lillian, Ala.; his mother-in-law, Chris Estes of Columbus; his brother, Jamie Spurlock (Aimee) of Cataula; his stepsister Michelle Creech (Will) of Columbus; his half-brother, Tyler Spurlock and stepsister Jennifer Caldwell of Phenix City.
Visitation and a celebration service were conducted Tuesday night at Piney Grove.
