Here are MCSD’s highest-paid employees in fiscal year 2018

To help taxpayers know how their money is being spent, the Ledger-Enquirer has been publishing the salaries of local public employees, with highlights in the newspaper and the complete databases at www.ledger-enquirer.com.
Now, it’s time to publish the Muscogee County School District’s updated salaries for fiscal year 2018, based on the document the Ledger-Enquirer received this month from MCSD chief human resources officer Kathy Tessin. The Ledger-Enquirer converted it into a searchable database for our readers.
The database comprises 5,046 full- and part-time employees, an increase of 33 compared to last year, including 4,274 listed as receiving an annual base salary, a decrease of seven compared to last year. The salaries range from the low of $8,280 for a part-time culinary technician, the same as last year, to the high of $173,400 for superintendent David Lewis, an increase of $3,400 (2 percent) compared to last year.
Lewis is among 60 MCSD employees with six-figure salaries, a decrease of one compared to last year. The top 10 earners are in the superintendent’s cabinet, plus the director of the county’s public libraries, which the school district owns and operates.
Three of the 12 positions in the superintendent’s cabinet have been vacant since this summer: assistant superintendent ($126,500 when Rebecca Braaten left), internal audits director ($91,412 when Susan Taunton retired) and communications director ($78,294 when Valerie Fuller left).
Here are the MCSD employees receiving six-figure salaries in fiscal year 2018:
▪ David Lewis, superintendent, $173,400
▪ Alan Harkness, library director, $133,900
▪ Kathy Tessin, chief human resources officer, $124,680
▪ Terry Baker, chief regional officer, $124,182
▪ David Goldberg, chief operations officer, $124,182
▪ Ronald Pleasant, chief information officer, $124,182
▪ Keith Seifert, chief academic officer, $124,182
▪ Theresa Thornton, chief financial officer, $124,182
▪ Ronald Wiggins, chief regional officer, $124,182
▪ James Wilson, chief regional officer, $124,182
▪ Marvin Crumbs, Columbus High School principal, $122,787
▪ Johnny Freeman, Spencer High School principal, $122,787
▪ Alonzo James, Kendrick High School principal, $122,787
▪ Angela Vickers, chief students services officer, $120,540
▪ Barrie Clarke, Midland Middle School principal, $114,798
▪ Michael Forte, Early College Academy principal, $113,347
▪ Laverne Brown, Georgetown Elementary School principal, $112,408
▪ Shelia Evans, Wesley Height Elementary School principal, $112,408
▪ Jacqueline Flakes, Key Elementary School principal, $112,408
▪ Mildred Moore, Brewer Elementary School principal, $112,408
▪ Rhonda Tharp, Dawson Elementary School principal, $112,408
▪ Tujuana Wiggins, Downtown Elementary Magnet Academy, $112,408
▪ Matt Bell, Hardaway High School principal, $111,095
▪ Adam Herring, Shaw High School principal, $111,095
▪ Chris Lindsey, Carver High School principal, $111,095
▪ Marty Richburg, Northside High School principal, $111,095
▪ Amy Wohler, Jordan Vocational High School principal, $111,095
▪ Yvette Scarborough, Fox Elementary School principal, $108,824
▪ Tim Smith, executive director of federal grants, $108,633
▪ Lorrie Watt, executive director of K-12 curriculum, $108,633
▪ Roger Barros, JROTC director, $108,540
▪ Reginald Griffin, Edgewood Student Services Center coordinator, $107,518
▪ Barbara Weaver, Martin Luther King Jr. Elementary School principal, $105,810
▪ Sarah Sillitto, senior director of regularly compliance, $105,158
▪ Penny Bowen, Blackmon Road Middle School principal, $103,866
▪ Sonja Coaxum, Fort Middle School principal, $103,866
▪ Derrick Shermaine, Eddy Middle School principal, $103,866
▪ Craig Fitts, Double Churches Middle School principal, $103,866
▪ Richard Green, Aaron Cohn Middle School principal, $103,866
▪ Lance Henderson, Richards Middle School principal, $103,866
▪ Melanie Knight, Veterans Memorial Middle School principal, $103,866
▪ Philip Bush, River Road Elementary School principal, $101,704
▪ Tonya Douglass, Waddell Elementary School principal, $101,704
▪ Karen Garner, Britt David Magnet Academy principal, $101,704
▪ Dawn Grantham, Blanchard Elementary School principal, $101,704
▪ Jan Greene, Mathews Elementary School principal, $101,704
▪ Stephen Hanner, Johnson Elementary School principal, $101,704
▪ Dawn Jenkins, South Columbus Elementary School principal, $101,704
▪ Teresa Lawson, Clubview Elementary School principal, $101,704
▪ Eddie Lindsey, Dorothy Height Elementary School principal, $101,704
▪ Janice Miley, Midland Academy principal, $101,704
▪ Carolyn Mull, Wynnton Arts Academy principal, $101,704
▪ Amy Parker, Eagle Ridge Academy principal, $101,704
▪ Charleen Robinson, Rigdon Road Elementary School principal, $101,704
▪ Paula Shaw-Powell, Double Churches Elementary School principal, $101,704
▪ Aetavia Williams, Davis Elementary School principal, $101,704
▪ Keisha Cook, School Improvement Grant administrator, $101,684
▪ Ramona Horn, Baker Middle School principal, $100,522
▪ Terri Myers, Rothschild Leadership Academy principal, $100,522
▪ Sharen Kelly, Program for Exceptional Students manager, $100,414
