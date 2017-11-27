Columbus State hires first director of TSYS Center for Cybersecurity

More Videos 1:44 Burglars target Smiths Station gun store for second time in six weeks Pause 1:01 Ludy's Christmas Lights Spectacular attracts hundreds of nightly visitors 1:40 Tips to safeguard your home from burglars 1:35 In 90 Seconds: Thanksgiving 2017, by the numbers 2:06 Owner of new Columbus DUI school warns drivers to not drink, drive during holidays 1:20 New restaurant/bar features handcrafted cocktails, craft beers and southern cuisine with a twist 2:41 Columbus Regional Health leverages new technology to improve outcomes for stroke patients 0:55 Watch: Burglars break into Lee County gun shop by smashing through door with truck 2:09 Davidson's largest employer has a surpising problem 0:57 Columbus man found dead in wooded area off Winston Road Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

New cybersecurity center celebrates grand opening Columbus State University and TSYS celebrated Monday afternoon the grand opening of the TSYS Center for Cybersecurity. The TSYS Center for Cybersecurity is a new unit of CSU's Turner College of Business and its TSYS School of Computer Science. The center is located on the ground floor of the Center for Commerce and Technology on CSU's main campus. Columbus State University and TSYS celebrated Monday afternoon the grand opening of the TSYS Center for Cybersecurity. The TSYS Center for Cybersecurity is a new unit of CSU's Turner College of Business and its TSYS School of Computer Science. The center is located on the ground floor of the Center for Commerce and Technology on CSU's main campus. Mike Haskey The Ledger-Enquirer

Columbus State University and TSYS celebrated Monday afternoon the grand opening of the TSYS Center for Cybersecurity. The TSYS Center for Cybersecurity is a new unit of CSU's Turner College of Business and its TSYS School of Computer Science. The center is located on the ground floor of the Center for Commerce and Technology on CSU's main campus. Mike Haskey The Ledger-Enquirer