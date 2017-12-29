Alabama’s students are better writers than Georgia’s, new study says

More Videos

MCSD board debates whether to hire recommended special-education director 6:50

MCSD board debates whether to hire recommended special-education director

Pause
College admissions: Tales from the front 2:45

College admissions: Tales from the front

Coroner discusses homicide and murder 3:14

Coroner discusses homicide and murder

Bang Bang Lady offers five ideas to get a big bang for your fireworks bucks this New Year's Eve 1:35

Bang Bang Lady offers five ideas to get a big bang for your fireworks bucks this New Year's Eve

New restaurant/bar features handcrafted cocktails, craft beers and southern cuisine with a twist 1:20

New restaurant/bar features handcrafted cocktails, craft beers and southern cuisine with a twist

One killed, three injured during attempted robbery at pawn shop 0:53

One killed, three injured during attempted robbery at pawn shop

15-year-old murder suspect didn't anticipate shootout at Columbus Pawn Shop, attorney says 1:45

15-year-old murder suspect didn't anticipate shootout at Columbus Pawn Shop, attorney says

Arroyo Grande teen shares story that inspired 'Grey's Anatomy' episode 2:20

Arroyo Grande teen shares story that inspired 'Grey's Anatomy' episode

Mayfield previews matchup with Georgia 1:06

Mayfield previews matchup with Georgia

Literacy Alliance brings early Christmas gifts to local oganizations 1:04

Literacy Alliance brings early Christmas gifts to local oganizations

  • College admissions: Tales from the front

    High school seniors tell of the quirks, agonies, frustrations and benefits of applying to the nation's top universities.

High school seniors tell of the quirks, agonies, frustrations and benefits of applying to the nation's top universities. Joe Robertson/The Kansas City Star
High school seniors tell of the quirks, agonies, frustrations and benefits of applying to the nation's top universities. Joe Robertson/The Kansas City Star

Education

Alabama’s students are better writers than Georgia’s, new study says

By Mark Rice

mrice@ledger-enquirer.com

December 29, 2017 12:44 PM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

Alabama’s students in grades 5-12 are better writers than those in Georgia, according to a website designed to improve such skills.

In fact, the 2017 Grammar and Writing Year in Review by NoRedInk.com ranks Alabama No. 2 out of the 50 states when it comes to fewest errors, while Georgia is tied with Maine at No. 24.

Alabama’s error rate is 34.9 percent in 2017; Georgia’s is 38.8 percent. North Dakota is ranked No. 1 at 32.7 percent. Other than Alabama, the next highest-ranked Southern state is Louisiana, at No. 10, with an error rate of 37.2 percent.

NoRedInk also listed the “superpower” for states, meaning the area of writing in which they excelled compared to most states. Georgia’s writing superpower is “tricky” contractions; Alabama’s is apostrophes.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The public relations official who emailed the Ledger-Enquirer the results said the complete rankings won’t be released. But in response to the L-E’s questions, she said New Mexico is ranked last, although she wouldn’t disclose its error rate.

"NoRedInk has decided not to release the comparative error rates of all 50 states because we want to put the focus on national trends and each state's strengths and weaknesses,” Jeff Scheur, the website’s founder and CEO, said in a written statement emailed Friday to the L-E. “Teaching our kids to write effectively is essential for their success in college and in the job market, and we're proud that NoRedInk now helps students in more than half of U.S. school districts improve as writers and critical thinkers."

According to its news release, NoRedInk analyzed the answers to approximately 1 billion questions from 3 million American students in grades 5-12. Here is more data from the study:

Most common usage errors

1. lay vs. lie

2. discreet vs. discrete

3. anyway vs. anyways

4. among vs. between

5. prejudice vs. prejudiced

6. everyday vs. every day

7. number vs. amount

8. farther vs. further

9. altogether vs. all together

10. fewer vs. less.

Most common writing and critical thinking errors

1. Eliminating wordiness

2. Making paragraphs flow

3. Recognizing strong topic sentences

4. Distinguishing claims, evidence and reasoning

5. Avoiding plagiarism

6. Integrating evidence

7. Using transition words and phrases

8. Evaluating logical reasoning

9. Recognizing unsupportable and obvious claims

10. Finding strong supporting evidence.

Other findings

▪ 30 percent of students can identify the subject of a sentence.

▪ 51 percent of students can detect and avoid plagiarism in their writing.

▪ 52 percent of students can tell whether a piece of reasoning logically connects claims and evidence.

▪ 39 percent of students know how to pluralize proper nouns that end is “s” or “z” (for example, “Joneses” or “Alvarezes”).

▪ 1 in 3 students can identify wordy, unnecessary and redundant language, such as this sentence.

▪ 53 percent of students know how to capitalize the names of political groups and parties.

▪ 36 percent of students know how to use commas to interrupt a sentence with transition words (for example, “however” and “therefore”).

Mark Rice: 706-576-6272, @markricele

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

MCSD board debates whether to hire recommended special-education director 6:50

MCSD board debates whether to hire recommended special-education director

Pause
College admissions: Tales from the front 2:45

College admissions: Tales from the front

Coroner discusses homicide and murder 3:14

Coroner discusses homicide and murder

Bang Bang Lady offers five ideas to get a big bang for your fireworks bucks this New Year's Eve 1:35

Bang Bang Lady offers five ideas to get a big bang for your fireworks bucks this New Year's Eve

New restaurant/bar features handcrafted cocktails, craft beers and southern cuisine with a twist 1:20

New restaurant/bar features handcrafted cocktails, craft beers and southern cuisine with a twist

One killed, three injured during attempted robbery at pawn shop 0:53

One killed, three injured during attempted robbery at pawn shop

15-year-old murder suspect didn't anticipate shootout at Columbus Pawn Shop, attorney says 1:45

15-year-old murder suspect didn't anticipate shootout at Columbus Pawn Shop, attorney says

Arroyo Grande teen shares story that inspired 'Grey's Anatomy' episode 2:20

Arroyo Grande teen shares story that inspired 'Grey's Anatomy' episode

Mayfield previews matchup with Georgia 1:06

Mayfield previews matchup with Georgia

Literacy Alliance brings early Christmas gifts to local oganizations 1:04

Literacy Alliance brings early Christmas gifts to local oganizations

  • MCSD board debates whether to hire recommended special-education director

    Superintendent David Lewis recommended JoAnn Redden from Hillsborough County, Fla., and the Muscogee County School Board hired her despite objections during Monday night's meeting.

MCSD board debates whether to hire recommended special-education director

View More Video