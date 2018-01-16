Winter storm update: Here are school closings in Columbus area

Phenix City Schools is the first Columbus area district to announce whether classes will be conducted Wednesday as the Chattahoochee Valley prepares for a winter storm.
In a news release at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Phenix City Schools announced, “All entities of Phenix City Schools will be closed Wednesday.” That includes schools being closed.
PCS also announced, “Due to pending inclement weather, there will be no school activities after 6 p.m. today.”
The Russell County School District announced Tuesday morning it will be closed Wednesday and all after-school activities are canceled for Tuesday and Wednesday.
At 12:02 p.m., Lee County Schools announced it will be closed Wednesday and all after-school activities are canceled for Tuesday and Wednesday.
At 12:45 p.m., the Harris County School District announced it will be closed Wednesday, but no word about after-school activities.
At 12:49 p.m., the Muscogee County School District announced it will be closed Wednesday, but all after-school events scheduled for Tuesday will continue, including the Muscogee County School Board meeting.
At 12:57 p.m., Chattahoochee Valley Community College announced it will be closed Wednesday.
At 1:35 p.m., Eufaula City Schools announced it will be closed Wednesday. The board meeting that was scheduled for Tuesday has been postponed until Jan. 23. The varsity girls basketball team still will Tuesday play in Headland, followed by the boys game.
At 1:48 p.m., Enrichment Services Program announced its Early Head Start, Head Start Centers and Neighborhood Service Centers will be closed Wednesday in Muscogee, Russell and Clay counties. Then, at 2:52 p.m, ESP added these counties to its closing list: Chattahoochee, Harris, Quitman, Randolph, Stewart and Talbot.
At 1:53 p.m., Troy University announced its Phenix City campus and Columbus/Ft. Benning will be closed Tuesday starting at 6 p.m., but classes will resume Wednesday at noon. Then, at 4:11 p.m., Troy announced that Wednesday’s classes are canceled.
At 2 p.m., St. Anne-Pacelli Catholic School announced it will be closed Wednesday.
At 2:39 p.m, Columbus Technical College announced it will be closed Wednesday.
At 2:45 p.m., the Chattahoochee County School District announced it will be closed Wednesday.
At 3:26 p.m., Brookstone School announced it will be closed Wednesday.
At 4:05 p.m., the Troup County School System announced it will be closed Wednesday.
At 4:08 p.m., Columbus State University announced it will be closed Wednesday. The CSU basketball games against Georgia College are rescheduled for Thursday evening.
Mark Rice: 706-576-6272, @markricele
