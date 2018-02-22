Muscogee County’s 2018 Teacher of the Year will be one of these 10 semifinalists

SHARE COPY LINK More Videos 1:54 'He was a fighter. He was a trooper.' Pause 0:30 Why these MCSD public forums matter 1:13 Spelling bee champ shares secret to success 0:48 Superintendent reacts to board denying his request 1:19 She's the new Muscogee County School Board chairwoman 4:06 Columbus State president: 'We are dreaming big -- bigger than ever' 6:50 MCSD board debates whether to hire recommended special-education director 1:49 Why they got hooked on crochet 1:25 What he did the night before getting a perfect score on the ACT 4:41 MCSD board members have contentious debate about hiring independent counsel Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

The Muscogee Educational Excellence Foundation announced Thursday the 10 semifinalists for the 2018 Teacher of the Year award in the Muscogee County School District. Produced by Mike Haskey Photos submitted from the Muscogee County School District

The Muscogee Educational Excellence Foundation announced Thursday the 10 semifinalists for the 2018 Teacher of the Year award in the Muscogee County School District. Produced by Mike Haskey Photos submitted from the Muscogee County School District