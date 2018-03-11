Muscogee County School Board to discuss 3 principal nominations, rezoning

Superintendent David Lewis will present his candidates for the position of principal at three elementary schools to the Muscogee County School Board Monday.
Also on the agenda will be a discussion of potential rezoning.
The work session begins at 5 pm. in the Muscogee County School Public Education Center on Macon Road.
Lewis is nominating Patricia Woodall as principal at Brewer Elementary. Woodall has been assistant principal at Dimon Elementary since 2015 and is a former special education teacher at Brewer.
For principal at Dorothy Height Elementary, Lewis is nominating Lamont Sheffield who has served as principal at Baker Middle School since 2015. He is a former math teacher at Spencer High School.
Kevin Scott is the recommendation for principal at Georgetown Elementary. He currently serves as turnaround principal at Jean Childs Young Middle School in Atlanta. He is a former principal of East Columbus Magnet Academy here.
In other business:
▪ Lewis is recommending spot rezoning for the 2019 school year. In a report on the Muscogee County School Board website, https://www.muscogee.k12.ga.us/, there are areas of concern with some enrollment numbers and space available in certain schools and the construction of a new Spencer High School.
If numbers permit, the plan is to let all fifth graders and siblings remain at their current school and all juniors and seniors in high school. Students in specialized programs and their siblings would remain at their current school.
Parts of the plan includes rezoning approximately 140 students from Dorothy Height Elementary School to St. Mary’s Elementary School and rezoning approximately 100 students from North Columbus Elementary School to Double Churches Elementary School.
Approximately 130 Carver High students would move to Spencer High School.
▪ The board will consider an easement for Dragonfly Trail.
▪ The board will hear updates on the College and Career Ready Performance Index.
▪ The board will discuss the nomination of Naomi Buckner to serve as delegate to represent the school board at the Georgia School Board Association Delegate Assembly in June in Savannah, Ga.
▪ Three people have asked to address the board in the public agenda. They are Carol Jameson, Byron Hickey and Theresa El-Amin.
Larry Gierer: 706-571-8581, @lagierer
