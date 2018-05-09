Harris County schools superintendent was told to resign or be fired, his lawyer says

Some members of the Harris County Board of Education have threatened to fire the superintendent if he doesn't resign before Thursday night's meeting, the superintendent's lawyer told the Ledger-Enquirer on Wednesday.
Via email and phone, Ted Theus explained that superintendent Jimmy Martin has had personality conflicts with certain representatives on the seven-member board.
“As a Harris County resident, I was personally shocked to hear about the desire on the part of some to fire Dr. Martin, as I have heard nothing but positive things about him from neighbors and Harris County teachers that I have worked with in my law practice,” Theus said.
The agenda for Thursday night’s meeting has an closed session scheduled at the end of the meeting. The topic isn’t disclosed. That’s when the board will discuss firing Martin, Theus said.
Martin has two years left on his contract, Theus said. The board unanimously hired him in April 2014 from Chattahoochee County, where he was superintendent for six years. At that time, Karen Hopkins, then the Harris County board’s chairwoman, said Martin’s salary will be the same package retired superintendent Craig Dowling received: $135,000 per year. Martin’s last salary in ChattCo was $107,800.
The only current board member the Ledger-Enquirer reached before deadline is at-large representative Steve Goodnoe.
Asked to respond to Theus’ allegation, Goodoe said, “You’re breaking news to me. If that’s the case, it’s a personnel issue, and I can’t discuss it. That’s all I can say.”
Asked whether he supports Martin to continue as superintendent, Goodnoe said, “I can’t comment either way.”
