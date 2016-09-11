Davis takes command of 98th Training Division at Fort Benning

Brig. Gen. Miles Davis was described Sunday morning as a person who has always accomplished his mission and someone who instills confidence and trust in other soldiers.
“He is a soldier’s general,” Maj. Gen. Mark McQueen said.
McQueen, the commanding general of the 108th Training Command, spoke at a promotion ceremony for Davis, who moved up from the rank of colonel, and also at an assumption of command ceremony where the new general took command of the 98th Training Division at Fort Benning.
The ceremonies took place at the National Infantry Museum & Soldier Center.
McQueen said the 53-year-old Davis has undergone the highest levels of review and scrutiny to earn the position.
“He has commanded at every level. Clearly, his record stood out above his peers,” McQueen said.
Davis, a married father of three, lists the Bronze Star Medal and the Meritorious Service Medal with four oak leaf clusters among his honors.
Of his new role, Davis called it “a huge opportunity to get things done.”
He said he will work to help make sure soldiers get the resources and guidance they need.
According to Davis, his job is to “turn civilians into agile, adaptive soldiers who can win in this complex world we live in.”
Davis is filling the position held by Brig, Gen. Tammy Smith who is currently assigned to Yongsan Garrison in the Republic of Korea where she serves as deputy commanding general-sustainment at the 8th Army headquarters.
The primary role of the 98th Training Division is developing and providing drill sergeants that mold soldiers.
Known as Initial Entry Training, the 98th Training Division dates to World War I. The division, since 1959 a unit of the U.S. Army Reserves, has a mission of training soldiers in basic combat training, advanced individual training non-commissioned officers and officer professional development courses, Reserve Officer Training Corps and One Station Unit Training in engineer and infantry specialties.
Davis said his father, who died in 1995, was a lieutenant colonel who served in World War II, Korea and Vietnam and would have loved to see his son reach this plateau.
Davis got his start in ROTC at Eastern Michigan University, the school from which he has a bachelor’s and master’ degree in business administration.
“Then, I could never imagined being here today,” said Davis. “We have just taken it one assignment at a time.”
