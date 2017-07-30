The Whicher family was honored Friday for being the 2,500,000 visitor to the National Infantry Museum. The family members were in town for Pvt. Alexander Riley Whicher’s graduation from basic training.
The Whicher family was honored Friday for being the 2,500,000 visitor to the National Infantry Museum. The family members were in town for Pvt. Alexander Riley Whicher’s graduation from basic training. National Infantry Museum Contributed photo

Fort Benning

Infantry Museum welcomes visitor No. 2.5 million

By Larry Gierer

July 30, 2017 11:19 AM

A family from Russellville, Ark., was honored Friday as visitor No. 2,500,000 to the National Infantry Museum in Columbus.

According to a news release, Larry and Natalie Whicher and five other family members were in town for the graduation from basic training of their son Pvt. Alexander Riley Whicher, a member of Bravo Company, 1st Battalion, 19th Infantry Regiment.

“We were completely shocked, but pleasantly surprised,” Larry Whicher said in the report. “We’re so proud of Alex, and this is just the capstone of the whole event.”

The museum staff presented the family with a certificate, free passes to the Giant Screen Theater and DownRange Combat Simulators. Also given was a free lunch in the Fife and Drum Restaurant. Family members received bags in museum souvenirs.

The museum opened in June 2009.

In August 2016, the the museum was named the best free museum in the USA Today’s Reader’s Choice Awards.

