Global War on Terrorism memorial dedicated in emotional ceremony at National Infantry Museum

Families embrace the Global War on Terrorism Memorial that bears the names of their fallen soldiers About 2,700 Gold Star family members and friends, military and civilian dignitaries, veterans and soldiers were present to dedicate the Global War on Terrorism Memorial at the National Infantry Museum and Soldier Center. 6,915 names of service men and service woman who will be forever remembered About 2,700 Gold Star family members and friends, military and civilian dignitaries, veterans and soldiers were present to dedicate the Global War on Terrorism Memorial at the National Infantry Museum and Soldier Center. 6,915 names of service men and service woman who will be forever remembered Robin Trimarchi The Ledger-Enquirer

