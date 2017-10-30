AT&T Regional Director of External Affairs Terry Smith, left, presents National Infantry Museum Foundation President and COO Greg Camp with a ceremonial check on Monday.
AT&T Regional Director of External Affairs Terry Smith, left, presents National Infantry Museum Foundation President and COO Greg Camp with a ceremonial check on Monday. Chuck Williams chwilliams@ledger-enquirer.com
AT&T Regional Director of External Affairs Terry Smith, left, presents National Infantry Museum Foundation President and COO Greg Camp with a ceremonial check on Monday. Chuck Williams chwilliams@ledger-enquirer.com

Fort Benning

AT&T funds military education program for ROTC students at Infantry Museum

By Chuck Williams

chwilliams@ledger-enquirer.com

October 30, 2017 11:46 AM

Through a grant from AT&T, the National Infantry Museum is preparing to link high school ROTC students with active duty and retired military personell next week in a one-day educational effort.

Monday, AT&T Regional Director for External Affairs Terry Smith, himself a Navy veteran, presented National Infantry Museum officials with a $35,000 check that will fund the effort.

“This is part of our effort to recognize and honor veterans during Veterans Day week,” Smith said. “This particular opportunity is part of a half-a-million dollar effort we are doing around the country with organizations that support veterans.”

The event, which will attract more than 800 high school students from Muscogee, Troup, Russell and Lee counties among others, will be held on Nov. 6 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the National Infantry Museum adjacent to Fort Benning. There are about 100 active duty and retired military personnel from all branches who will meet with the students. The museum’s memorials — the replica Vietnam Wall and the recently dedicated Global War on Terrorism plaza — and the artifacts will be used to teach the students about military service and sacrifice, National Infantry Museum Foundation President and Chief Operating Officer Greg Camp said.

“We will be able to link up veterans with current students and pass this legacy to current generations,” Camp said. “We are very appreciative of AT&T for all you did to make this happen and all you continue to do to take advantage of this opportunity,”

The money will be used to transport the students to the museum as well as feed them while they at the program.

“We think it’s important,” Smith said. “We have a huge hiring initiative to hire veterans within our company. We will have some of our veterans who work locally here on Monday to participate in the effort with the students.”

Georgia State Sen. Ed Harbison and Rep. Richard Smith attended the check presentation at the request of AT&T.

“It is important for us to establish that link between the future and what has been,” said Harbison, a Vietnam-era Marine. “The men and women who have served in the armed forces can be an example for what we have coming.”

Chuck Williams: 706-571-8510, @chuckwilliams

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Fort Benning 1st Sgt. Jeffery Valentine modeled for museum historic figure in the National Infantry Museum

    While 1st Sgt. Jeffery Valentine was a staff sergeant and instructor with the 4th Ranger Training Brigade in 2005, he volunteered to be body-cast as an historic soldier museum figure to be displayed at the new National Infantry Museum and Soldier Center

Fort Benning 1st Sgt. Jeffery Valentine modeled for museum historic figure in the National Infantry Museum

Fort Benning 1st Sgt. Jeffery Valentine modeled for museum historic figure in the National Infantry Museum 1:54

Fort Benning 1st Sgt. Jeffery Valentine modeled for museum historic figure in the National Infantry Museum
Making his debut at Rio Paralympics, Staff Sgt. John Joss shoots for gold 2:02

Making his debut at Rio Paralympics, Staff Sgt. John Joss shoots for gold
Fort Benning double trap duo heads to Rio Olympics 2:41

Fort Benning double trap duo heads to Rio Olympics

View More Video