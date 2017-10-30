AT&T funds military education program for ROTC students at Infantry Museum

Through a grant from AT&T, the National Infantry Museum is preparing to link high school ROTC students with active duty and retired military personell next week in a one-day educational effort.
Monday, AT&T Regional Director for External Affairs Terry Smith, himself a Navy veteran, presented National Infantry Museum officials with a $35,000 check that will fund the effort.
“This is part of our effort to recognize and honor veterans during Veterans Day week,” Smith said. “This particular opportunity is part of a half-a-million dollar effort we are doing around the country with organizations that support veterans.”
The event, which will attract more than 800 high school students from Muscogee, Troup, Russell and Lee counties among others, will be held on Nov. 6 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the National Infantry Museum adjacent to Fort Benning. There are about 100 active duty and retired military personnel from all branches who will meet with the students. The museum’s memorials — the replica Vietnam Wall and the recently dedicated Global War on Terrorism plaza — and the artifacts will be used to teach the students about military service and sacrifice, National Infantry Museum Foundation President and Chief Operating Officer Greg Camp said.
“We will be able to link up veterans with current students and pass this legacy to current generations,” Camp said. “We are very appreciative of AT&T for all you did to make this happen and all you continue to do to take advantage of this opportunity,”
The money will be used to transport the students to the museum as well as feed them while they at the program.
“We think it’s important,” Smith said. “We have a huge hiring initiative to hire veterans within our company. We will have some of our veterans who work locally here on Monday to participate in the effort with the students.”
Georgia State Sen. Ed Harbison and Rep. Richard Smith attended the check presentation at the request of AT&T.
“It is important for us to establish that link between the future and what has been,” said Harbison, a Vietnam-era Marine. “The men and women who have served in the armed forces can be an example for what we have coming.”
Chuck Williams: 706-571-8510, @chuckwilliams
