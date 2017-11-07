Organizers miss permit deadline for annual SOA Watch protest

More Videos 0:57 16-year-old murder suspect pleads not guilty to deadly Henson Avenue shooting Pause 2:19 Principal's plan leads Waddell Elementary to most improved test scores in the school district 1:20 How do you know if you are a victim of identity theft? 1:20 New restaurant/bar features handcrafted cocktails, craft beers and southern cuisine with a twist 3:05 Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport 2:40 Keonte Chavis' father says that his daughter would "light up a room" 1:35 Marshal Greg Countryman: Our kids face real issues, and we need to come to them 1:16 Are you sure you didn't just run that red light? 4:50 Inspirational speaker Rudy Ruettiger says grit, grind and perseverance is the key 1:47 On the Table a useful conversation for Columbus Parks and Rec Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Video: SOA Watch annual protest leaving Columbus The School of the Americas Watch annual protest is leaving Columbus and moving to the border of the United States and Mexico. The announcement was made by the organization's national organizer Hendrik Voss on Sunday as this year's participants gathered outside Stone Gate on Benning Road. The School of the Americas Watch annual protest is leaving Columbus and moving to the border of the United States and Mexico. The announcement was made by the organization's national organizer Hendrik Voss on Sunday as this year's participants gathered outside Stone Gate on Benning Road. Mike Haskey mhaskey@ledger-enquirer.com

The School of the Americas Watch annual protest is leaving Columbus and moving to the border of the United States and Mexico. The announcement was made by the organization's national organizer Hendrik Voss on Sunday as this year's participants gathered outside Stone Gate on Benning Road. Mike Haskey mhaskey@ledger-enquirer.com