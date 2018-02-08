Army’s top general tells new Fort Benning unit they are ‘marching into history’

SHARE COPY LINK More Videos 1:54 Fort Benning 1st Sgt. Jeffery Valentine modeled for museum historic figure in the National Infantry Museum Pause 2:02 Making his debut at Rio Paralympics, Staff Sgt. John Joss shoots for gold 2:41 Fort Benning double trap duo heads to Rio Olympics 2:03 Youngest of Four Olympians, Dan Lowe to compete in two rifle events in Rio 1:27 Rio Olympics, a personal redemption for Sgt. 1st Class Michael McPhail 0:50 Acting Secretary of the Army stresses importance of meeting the standard 2:11 A few minutes with the 2016 Best Ranger competition winners 0:20 Maj. Alex Chavez sends greetings from Afghanistan 0:18 PFC Charlotte Harris hopes she can be home for another holiday 0:19 CSM Michael Reed sends greetings Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Thursday afternoon Gen. Mark A. Milley, chief of staff of the U.S. Army and the Army’s top general, activated a new unit, the 1st Security Force Assistance Brigade during a ceremony at Fort Benning. The brigade, which went from concept to reality in less than nine months, will waste no time getting to work. After spending the better part of January at Fort Polk, La., training, the unit will begin to deploy to Afghanistan next week. The 1st Security Force Assistance Brigade — there could be as many as six more established in the future — has about 800 battle-tested soldiers. Col. Scott Jackson, who has three degrees from the University of Notre Dame, was selected by Milley to lead this mission. Chuck Williams chwilliams@ledger-enquirer.com

